Talk To The Doctor Tuesdays With Karen Vaughn: Dr. Ayeni Talks Gynecologic Cancers and Heredity

For “Talk To Me Tuesday,” Karen Vaughn talks with Dr. Ayeni about Gynecologic Cancers and Heredity. Did you know African American women have a 30% higher cervical cancer incidence rate than Caucasian women? Are non-invasive screenings less likely to detect endometrial cancer in African American women?

Dr. Ayeina talks about the signs African-American women look for to prevent a late cancer diagnosis. Why are more African American women diagnosed with HPV-associated cervical cancer?

Also, what role does genetics play in the diagnosis of gynecologic cancers and how early should African American women be screened for gynecologic cancer?

Dr. Ayeni breaks these and more down in this interview.

Visit franciscanhealth.org/cancercare to learn more.

