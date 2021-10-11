Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Megan Thee Stallion and Marjorie Harvey Both Stunned In This $3,450 Bottega Veneta Maxi Dress

And they BOTH slayed this look!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 2

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

We are not surprised that Megan Thee Stallion and Marjorie Harvey were spotted wearing the same dress because both ladies have impeccable taste.  The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper and the swanky wife of Steve Harvey both looked stunning in the $3,450 Bottega Veneta maxi dress, and are here for both of their looks!

Although the maxi dress was originally styled as a two-strap ensemble that draped at the neck to reveal a bright green, built-in bustier, Megan Thee Stallion wore the dress as a one-shoulder look, totally exposing the bustier which gave the dress a jazzier vibe.  She accessorized the dress with popping green nails, two diamond bracelets, a diamond ring, a green choker, a beaded, green Bottega Veneta purse and matching slides.  Megan finished the look off with a fresh bob hairstyle.

Marjorie Harvey drew attention to the high split in the Bottega Veneta maxi dress as she gave her fans some leg action while posing effortlessly.  Mrs. Harvey wore the dress with both straps with one hanging off her shoulder to expose the bright green built-in bustier.  She completed the maxi dress with black, strappy ankle sandals, black drop earrings, a diamond watch, and a sleek bun.

We are digging how both ladies styled this popular dress.  We love that Megan went all out with the green accessories to bring out the green built-in bustier, and we absolutely adore Mrs. Harvey’s simple yet graceful way she styled the dress.

What way would you wear this Bottega Veneta Maxi Dress?

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her Galaxy Nails And They’re Out Of This World

Marjorie Harvey Celebrates 57th Birthday In Sleek Dolce And Gabbana Dress And We’re Like YAAS!

Megan Thee Stallion and Marjorie Harvey Both Stunned In This $3,450 Bottega Veneta Maxi Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
9 items

9 Great Dick Gregory Quotes : The Comedian, The Author, & The Activist

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Lala Anthony Speaks Publicly About Her Divorce For The First Time: ‘It Got Bad’

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Donald Trump Allegedly Offered Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond A Pardon In 2020

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion and Marjorie Harvey Both Stunned In This $3,450 Bottega Veneta Maxi Dress

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Shares How She Was Told To Add White Characters To Her Shows

 19 hours ago
12.05.55
10 items

Clip of Jorja Smith Singing TLC’s “No Scrubs” Sparks Debate About Whether She Can Sing Or Not

 21 hours ago
12.08.55
18 items

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

 22 hours ago
08.13.55
30 items

42 & Flawless: A Birthday Collection of Mya’s Most Picture Perfect Moments

 2 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

Sleepy Time: Deontay Wilder Got Knocked The F*ck Out By Tyson Fury, Twitter Was Merciless

 2 days ago
12.07.54

You Care: Kim Kardashian Hosted ‘SNL’, Clowned Kanye West

 2 days ago
12.08.54
Photos
Close