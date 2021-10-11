Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Issa Rae Shares How She Was Told To Add White Characters To Her Shows

Issa Rae spoke on how the advice she received to add a white character to her first show did spark broad success.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Issa Rae

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Actress Issa Rae is enjoying the spotlight of major success thanks to her hit HBO series Insecure, but she recently revealed that a former colleague gave her a startling piece of advice – add a white character to her shows to make sure they’d be popular.

In a profile interview with Mic, Rae spoke about her versatile career and future plans, which led her to talk about the “white gaze” that hangs over the work of Black creatives at times. “From the jump in creating the show, it was put in my mind that you had to have a white character to be a bridge, and for people to care, for it to get awards, for it to be considered worthy of the television canon, she remarked.

That point led to her sharing the conversation she had with her former co-worker as she was setting out to creating the Awkward Black Girl series that launched on YouTube and kickstarted her career. According to her, she said, “Girl, if you want this s–t to set off to the next level, you got to put a white character in there, then white people will care about it, then NPR is going to write about your s–t and it’ll blow up.” The words of advice compelled her to add a white character to the cast for Awkward Black Girl before it debuted in 2011, and they proved to be prophetic as that series garnered her national acclaim.

When she co-created Insecure in 2016, she added white actress Lisa Joyce to the cast to play the character of Frieda, Issa’s co-worker. That role was written out of the series at the conclusion of the third season as Issa quit her job. From that point on, however, Rae stated that she “started actively resisting” the inclination to put another white person in Insecure. “When Issa quit work and we got rid of the We Got Y’all storyline, I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, our show is just about Black characters now in the most refreshing way.’”, she said.

Insecure will unveil its fifth and final season on HBO on October 24.

Issa Rae Shares How She Was Told To Add White Characters To Her Shows  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
9 items

9 Great Dick Gregory Quotes : The Comedian, The Author, & The Activist

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Lala Anthony Speaks Publicly About Her Divorce For The First Time: ‘It Got Bad’

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Donald Trump Allegedly Offered Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond A Pardon In 2020

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion and Marjorie Harvey Both Stunned In This $3,450 Bottega Veneta Maxi Dress

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Shares How She Was Told To Add White Characters To Her Shows

 20 hours ago
12.05.55
10 items

Clip of Jorja Smith Singing TLC’s “No Scrubs” Sparks Debate About Whether She Can Sing Or Not

 21 hours ago
12.08.55
18 items

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

 23 hours ago
08.13.55
30 items

42 & Flawless: A Birthday Collection of Mya’s Most Picture Perfect Moments

 2 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

Sleepy Time: Deontay Wilder Got Knocked The F*ck Out By Tyson Fury, Twitter Was Merciless

 2 days ago
12.07.54

You Care: Kim Kardashian Hosted ‘SNL’, Clowned Kanye West

 2 days ago
12.08.54
Photos
Close