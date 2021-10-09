Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Cardi B Is Now A Legally Ordained Marriage Officiant: ‘I Do It All’

Cardi B is officially an ordained marriage officiant, and she just officiated her very first wedding!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Cardi B becoming an ordained marriage officiant was definitely not on my 2021 bingo card, but alas, the rapper recently announced that she’s now officially able to marry people legally!

Today (October 9), the multifaceted entertained revealed on Twitter that she was enlisted to marry a same-sex couple recently as part of her new limited series, Cardi Tries, a show that follows the rapper as she takes on different challenges and tries her hand at different activities from gymnastics to teaching and most recently, officiating weddings.

This particular episode features a pregnant Cardi along with actress Raven Symone who help the couple, Brandi and Shannon, plan their surprise dream wedding. Throughout the episode, Cardi and Raven help Brandi in picking her dress and decor for the big day, all while her fianceé Shannon has no idea as Brandi is planning all of this a surprise!
When it was finally time for the wedding to begin, Brandi reveals to the couple’s family and friends that what they thought was an engagement party is actually a surprise wedding, with Raven Symone as a wedding guest and Cardi B as the couple’s marriage offiiciant!  “By the way WORLD I’m licensed to marry people ….sooo yea… I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck,” Cardi tweeted along with a snippet of the big surprise.
Check out the moment below.

This special episode of Cardi Tries on is available on Watch Together via Messenger, where viewers can even virtually watch along with their friends and cheer on the happy couple as they tie the knot!

Beauties, would you let Cardi officiate your wedding?

Don’t miss…

Cardi B Heats Up The Streets Of Paris In Schiaparelli

Cardi B Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

Cardi B Is Now A Legally Ordained Marriage Officiant: ‘I Do It All’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
30 items

42 & Flawless: A Birthday Collection of Mya’s Most Picture Perfect Moments

 15 hours ago
01.01.70
15 items

Sleepy Time: Deontay Wilder Got Knocked The F*ck Out By Tyson Fury, Twitter Was Merciless

 23 hours ago
12.07.54

You Care: Kim Kardashian Hosted ‘SNL’, Clowned Kanye West

 24 hours ago
12.08.54

23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The Woke Therapist

 1 day ago
08.14.54
15 items

God Bless: Orlando Brown Releases Rap Video About Beating Drug Addiction, Twitter Rejoices

 2 days ago
05.09.53
15 items

Nigerian Afrobeat Star Tiwa Savage Says She’s Being Blackmailed Over Sex Tape

 3 days ago
01.01.70
14 items

Jay-Z Attends London Film Festival In Support of ‘The Harder They Fall’, Of Course Bey Was There

 4 days ago
11.18.51
13 items

Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]

 4 days ago
01.01.70
6 items

Eat These Foods To Prevent Wrinkles

 4 days ago
10.10.52

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison

 4 days ago
11.28.51
Photos
Close