High School Shooter’s Family Cites Bullying As Trigger For Viral Gun Attack, Asks For Forgiveness

The nation was left in a state of shock yesterday (Oct 6) after yet another school shooting occurred, this time at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

The incident came to an end after suspected shooter, 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins, turned himself in to authorities, and now his family has released a statement asking for forgiveness while also doing their best to give an explanation on what led to this unfortunate crime.

The shooting, which injured three people and caused a pregnant teacher to be treated at the scene due to falling, was allegedly sparked by bullying that Timothy’s family says he had to endure as a result of jealously from other students.

Here’s what Carol Harrison Lafayette, a spokesperson for the Simpkins family, told reporters in a public statement:

“He was scared. He was afraid. There’s a video that’s all out on social media and it shows that he was being attacked. It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, taking his money, harassing him due to the fact that he had more things than maybe others.

It takes us all to stand together about this bullying. It could’ve been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide.

The decision he made, taking the gun, we are not justifying that. That was not right. But he was trying to protect himself. So we hope the police department does the investigation properly.”

Lafayette went on to add that independent investigations will also be done to make sure all the facts are properly looked at in Simpkins’ case, which sees him facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When asked if they had any comments for the injured victims and their families, the spokesperson said “there is no justification” in regards to the teen’s actions, but also added, “We ask as a family for forgiveness of any type of hurt.”

Timothy Simpkins is currently being held on a $75,000 bail.

Watch the press statement below, which goes further into the details behind the bullying due to the family’s affluence and how it made Timothy a “target” during his senior year:

High School Shooter’s Family Cites Bullying As Trigger For Viral Gun Attack, Asks For Forgiveness was originally published on blackamericaweb.com