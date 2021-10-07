Lynn Whitfield Talks Playing Josephine Baker, ‘Greenleaf’ and ‘A Thin Line’ For TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

Arts & Entertainment
Lynn Whitfield has been one of the most celebrated actresses in Black Hollywood for decades now, and without argument has managed to looked stunning every step of the way.

You’ll be able to catch her on the upcoming episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED to get a personal account on how she landed some of her signature acting roles, including A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, her recent stint on the hit OWN series Greenleaf and bringing the story of Josephine Baker to life on film.

 

Raised in Baton Rouge, Whitfield has included Black excellence in her work ever since getting into the arts at a young age thanks to family. Her influences growing up included Ruby Dee, Marilyn Monroe and Bette Davis amongst others, which led her to attended Howard University in D.C. as a History major and eventually a life in NYC auditioning for roles. It was here she would adapt a niche for accepting roles that she felt would age just as well as she has and not be deemed as “disposable.”

 

Lynn has appeared in more than 100 films and television shows throughout the span of her 40-year career (and counting!), even winning an an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Special for her aforementioned role as Josephine Baker. The success has even extended to recent times, winning three NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in her standout role as Lady Mae on Greenleaf.

Make sure to get the full story on Lynn Whitfield by watching her episode of UNCENSORED this Sunday (October 10) at 10 PM ET/9C on TV One. Get a quick preview below:

 

10 Stunning Photos of Lynn Whitfield From the 90s

Actress Lynn Whitfield looks just as stunning as she did appearing in her first professional onscreen debut in 1981 in the NBC critically acclaimed serial drama, Hill Street Blues as Jill Thomas. She has since gone on to star in classic films and television series over the years. From her most recent role in OWN’s Green Leaf to the ’90s romance-comedy A Thin Line Between Love and Hate starring alongside Martin Lawerence, Whitfield has more than proven her versatility as an actress. The Baton Rouge born entertainer has been consistent in booking roles since the inception of her career in the early ’80s. More recently, people have been seeing a bit more of Whitfield outside of her roles appearing in interviews and circulating on social media. Fans wonder if she discovered an anti-aging formula, because she truly hasn’t changed a bit. No surprise here: young men are unafraid to “shoot their shot” at her well into her 60s. https://www.instagram.com/p/COb6GFyAYKH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Lynn Whitfield’s talent and beauty are both unmatched. Over the years, not much has changed for Whitfield as she’s still serving up natural and effortless beauty. https://twitter.com/strongblacklead/status/1365392507870146560?s=20  

