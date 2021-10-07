Lynn Whitfield Talks Playing Josephine Baker, ‘Greenleaf’ and ‘A Thin Line’ For TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Lynn Whitfield has been one of the most celebrated actresses in Black Hollywood for decades now, and without argument has managed to looked stunning every step of the way.

You’ll be able to catch her on the upcoming episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED to get a personal account on how she landed some of her signature acting roles, including A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, her recent stint on the hit OWN series Greenleaf and bringing the story of Josephine Baker to life on film.

Raised in Baton Rouge, Whitfield has included Black excellence in her work ever since getting into the arts at a young age thanks to family. Her influences growing up included Ruby Dee, Marilyn Monroe and Bette Davis amongst others, which led her to attended Howard University in D.C. as a History major and eventually a life in NYC auditioning for roles. It was here she would adapt a niche for accepting roles that she felt would age just as well as she has and not be deemed as “disposable.”

Lynn has appeared in more than 100 films and television shows throughout the span of her 40-year career (and counting!), even winning an an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Special for her aforementioned role as Josephine Baker. The success has even extended to recent times, winning three NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in her standout role as Lady Mae on Greenleaf.

Make sure to get the full story on Lynn Whitfield by watching her episode of UNCENSORED this Sunday (October 10) at 10 PM ET/9C on TV One. Get a quick preview below:

