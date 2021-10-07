Sports
18 Former NBA Players Arrested By The Feds For Allegedly Taking Part In Health Care Scam

Darius Miles, Glen 'Big Baby' Davis & Sebastian Telfair are among the 18 former pro hoopers arrested.

18 Former NBA Players Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Health Care Scam

The sports world was thrown into a tizzy Thursday morning (Oct.7) following the breaking news of 18 former NBA players being arrested by federal authorities for allegedly taking part in a health care scam.

ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnawraski dropped one hell of a bomb on Twitter timelines when he tweeted the news about the arrests.

Details about arrests and alleged health care scheme are still scarce, but NBC News did share the names of the 18 players, and they include some very notable former professional hoopers. The names include:

Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Desiree Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.

NBC News reports all eighteen players have been charged with defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of $4 million, officials revealed. Those players charged face a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

The story is still developing, and we will further update this story as more information is released.

