Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Ladies Love R&B Wednesdays

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to TMZ, Ray J is “struggling to breathe as he battles pneumonia in a Miami hospital.” The actor, entrepreneur, and singer expressed that he felt like he was dying.

David Weintraub, Ray J’s manager told TMZ, that Ray went to the hospital 4 days ago and doctors immediately diagnosed him with pneumonia.

They did assume he had Covid-19 and was placed in the Covid wing. It was reported that after 5 negative Covid-19 tests, he was removed from the wing.

Currently, Ray J is still battling pneumonia while on oxygen. As he fights to get healthy to get back home to his 2 kids. “Ray will hopefully be out by week’s end”, says Weintraub.

We ask that you keep Ray J in your prayers.

 

 

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Don’t Expect to See Much of R. Kelly on YouTube Anymore

 15 hours ago
02.25.50

Could Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams So Soon?

 15 hours ago
02.26.50

War Ready: Big Daddy Kane & KRS-ONE To Face Off On Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

Pharrell Williams Deads ‘Something In The Water Festival’ Due To “Toxic Energy” In Virginia Beach

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Texas High School Principal Apologizes After Saying Black Students Looked Like “Dr. Dre”

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Big Takeaways From Senate Hearing With Facebook Whistle-Blower That Should Make Mark Zuckerber Nervous

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Lupe Fiasco Continues MIT Residency With New “Code Cypher” Event

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Hands & Feet: WNBA Player Shows Mean Knuckle Game In Off-White Jordans, Apologizes For Fade Delivery

 21 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’ & Twitter Shares Cheers & Jeers

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close