Lupe Fiasco has always engaged the headier aspects of lyricism and grand scope via his music, and that has culminated into the natural transition to a residency at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The Chicago MC, martial artist and intellectual will host the second event of his residency this weekend in a “code cypher” event that will have students creating digital artwork that will later be judged.

Lupe Fiasco, given name Wasalu Jaco, began his residency with MIT back in February of this year with “CAST Visiting Artist Lupe Fiasco: SOSA (The Society of Spoken Art),” and the event was shared with the public the following month. SOSA is, as described in the lecture series announcement, “an educational guild that brings established and aspiring rappers together to hone their verbal prowess and master the fundamentals of linguistic and semiotic methodology.”

Continuing this track, Fiasco will once more partner with MIT professor Nick Montfort in hosting the “code cypher” event this coming Saturday.

More from MIT’s Center for Art, Science, and Technology:

Register your team of two to four MIT students to develop computational artworks during this “Code Cypher” that play with language and rhythm, and present your work to Grammy award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco.

A topic will be announced on the day of the competition. Competitors only need to show up ready to work with each other and bring their own computers. Some team members may have more experience in music and rap, others in programming and computation. All MIT students are welcome to join!

The winners of the contest will have the work featured in video documentation of the event at a later date.

Photo: Getty

Lupe Fiasco Continues MIT Residency With New “Code Cypher” Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com

