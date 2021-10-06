Rajon Rondo Marks Emotional Lakers Return By Volunteering At LA Taco Spot With Proceeds Going To Women’s Shelter

Rajon Rondo’s back in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform and began his Cali return with a bang.
The vet isn’t exactly competing in the season just yet, but he did celebrate National Taco Day in a unique way by working at Taco AF from 1 to 4 p.m. to pass out orders and meet fans. While manning the flat top, TMZ caught up with Rondo about what it was like stepping onto the Staples hardwood for the first time in a while.
“I almost cried again last night. It means everything. I was away for a year, came back, and the reception I got last night, I had to try to focus on the game,” Rondo told TMZ. “The love I got, the attention from the crowd getting back in the game. It was amazing.”
Rondo will go down as one of the best facilitators in the game, but he’s also doing some good off the court. While celebrating National Taco Day at the food spot, it turns out a portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the Downtown Women’s Center. The LA-based center is focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women.
In other Lakers news, Rondo recently commented on the Lakers having a noticeable lack of youth but sees it as a plus.
“Wisdom is definitely key to winning a championship,” Rondo told ESPN in August. “We have a lot of that, obviously, with the age and experience on the court. I’m most excited about not being the oldest guy on the team anymore.
The Lakers are one of the oldest NBA teams ever, with five players other than Rondo older than 35, including LeBron James, Marc Gasol, Trevor Ariza, and Carmelo Anthony.
Twitter Reacts To Andrew Wiggins Being Anti-Vax
Shot selection has always been an issue for Andrew Wiggins https://t.co/uA9GjChaU3— Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) September 23, 2021
Wiggins would probably decide to take the Covid shot if it was only 45% effective instead of 95%— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) September 23, 2021
Andrew Wiggins is anti-vax.— Colb (@___Colb___) September 23, 2021
Ben Simmons never coming back to the 76ers.
Timberwolves’ executives smashing coworkers on company time.
The NBA’s 75th season is off to an interesting start.
Wiggins down to lose 350K per game over YouTube University God bless him— Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) September 23, 2021
Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/hmOKkZUvbS— George🇬🇷 (@g_martin21) September 23, 2021
Wiggins took that ridiculous shot in the play in but he won’t get the covid shot? Man gotta improve his shot selection— Lucas Dodson (@lucasdodson12) September 23, 2021
Wiggins whole time: https://t.co/3Cc0ld1QFB pic.twitter.com/cAXykhrnnF— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) September 23, 2021
Andrew Wiggins 🤝 Ben Simmons— Mitch (@nwstateofmind) September 23, 2021
won’t take a shot
When Wiggins go out to eat anywhere in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/0Jm1BWRpWB— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 23, 2021
Golden State Warriors front office convincing Daryl Morey to trade Ben Simmons for Wiggins, Looney and 1st round picks pic.twitter.com/iVS5ZynzSr— Adam🇸🇴 (@cubans6767) September 21, 2021
Wiggins passes on yet another good shot https://t.co/XZve13EcrM— Will (@geauxsohard) September 23, 2021
Nigga really want the WARRIORS to trade away Wiggins and Draymond Fucking Green for Ben Simmons.....like why you trying to piss off klay and curry pic.twitter.com/jMSMrlu6fo— Realest101__(Backup) (@Realest101B) September 21, 2021
Wiggins finally found a shot he won’t take https://t.co/a6xD9Qt7Rz— i. adan (@_nopename) September 23, 2021
As a Warriors fan, I hope the team parts with Wiggins if he adamantly refuses to get vaccinated. Enough coddling. We're 2 years into a deadly pandemic. I heard Simmons wants a home. Call up 76ers and see if they'll make a trade. Bye, Wiggins.— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 23, 2021
Sixers:— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 22, 2021
“Hey we heard you were interested in trading for Ben Simmons!”
Warriors:
“Best I can do is Wiggins and a second round pick…” pic.twitter.com/NeySYqCcCY
Rajon Rondo Marks Emotional Lakers Return By Volunteering At LA Taco Spot With Proceeds Going To Women’s Shelter was originally published on cassiuslife.com