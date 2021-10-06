Rajon Rondo Marks Emotional Lakers Return By Volunteering At LA Taco Spot With Proceeds Going To Women’s Shelter

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Rajon Rondo’s back in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform and began his Cali return with a bang.

The vet isn’t exactly competing in the season just yet, but he did celebrate National Taco Day in a unique way by working at Taco AF from 1 to 4 p.m. to pass out orders and meet fans. While manning the flat top, TMZ caught up with Rondo about what it was like stepping onto the Staples hardwood for the first time in a while.

“I almost cried again last night. It means everything. I was away for a year, came back, and the reception I got last night, I had to try to focus on the game,” Rondo told TMZ. “The love I got, the attention from the crowd getting back in the game. It was amazing.”

Rondo will go down as one of the best facilitators in the game, but he’s also doing some good off the court. While celebrating National Taco Day at the food spot, it turns out a portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the Downtown Women’s Center. The LA-based center is focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women.

In other Lakers news, Rondo recently commented on the Lakers having a noticeable lack of youth but sees it as a plus.

“Wisdom is definitely key to winning a championship,” Rondo told ESPN in August. “We have a lot of that, obviously, with the age and experience on the court. I’m most excited about not being the oldest guy on the team anymore.

The Lakers are one of the oldest NBA teams ever, with five players other than Rondo older than 35, including LeBron James, Marc Gasol, Trevor Ariza, and Carmelo Anthony.

