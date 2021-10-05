WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

FCC Taking Steps To Stop Annoying Robocalls

Tired of those super annoying Robocalls? Well the FCC is stepping in to help!

The Federal Trade Commission revealed it received almost 2 million complaints from Americans about unwanted calls in the first nine months of 2020. Of those, 1.9 million pertained to robocalls.

With that being said, The FCC has issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, or NPRM for short, adopted last week requiring those gateway phone companies to implement STIR or Secure Telephone Identity Revisited, and SHAKEN or Signature-based Handling Asserted Information Using toKENs, protocols.

What does all of that even mean you ask?

Well companies would then be required to verify the accuracy of caller ID and perform robocall mitigation on all foreign-originated calls with U.S numbers.

“This technology is critical to protecting Americans from scams using spoofed robocalls because it erodes the ability of callers to illegally spoof a caller ID, which scammers use to trick Americans into answering their phones when they shouldn’t,” the FCC said in a statement.

Caller ID authentication technology will better allow law enforcement and consumers to identify illegal calls. The FCC is hopeful it will decrease its frequency.

