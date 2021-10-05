Rihanna Set To Expand Savage X Fenty To Physical Stores In 2022

While fans still hold out for any sign of new music — five years and counting! — pop queen Rihanna is making sure that her other venues of business continue to maintain a lucrative level of success.
Of the handful of labels under her brand, the highly-popular Savage X Fenty lingerie line is proving to be a huge winner now that physical stores are scheduled to start popping up soon.
The good news was confirmed by the imprint’s co-president/chief merchandising and design officer Christiane Pendarvis, who said in a statement to Bloomberg, “Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022,” further adding, “Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”
Read up more on Rih-Rih’s big brick and mortar plans for Savage X Fenty below, via Bloomberg:
“Savage X Fenty’s new locations “will be our own physical stores,” Pendarvis said, as opposed to the store-within-a-store formats that have gained popularity. “Initially they all will be in the U.S., but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU [European Union],” Pendarvis said. She declined to give additional details.
Rihanna’s business holdings include Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty, which made waves in the industry when the makeup company was launched in 2017, and Fenty Skin. All aim to provide products to customers who are often overlooked by traditional brands. Fenty Beauty, for example, boasts 40-plus foundation shades — a much wider palette than the norm — while Savage X features sizes from XS to 4XL.”
Although her high-end LVMH fashion house FENTY shut down operations earlier this year, Rihanna has seen major success throughout her various other non-music business ventures, particularly with FENTY Beauty.
Take a look below at the trailer for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show that premiered on Amazon Prime last month to see what all the hype is about:
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
