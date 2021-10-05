Arts & Entertainment
Sports Comedy Favorite ‘The Game’ Confirms Return With All-New Trailer [Watch]

Players change, but The Game remains: Take a sneak peek at the latest incarnation of the popular sports series.

Football season is upon us, so what better time to breathe new life into a crowd favorite that hilariously captured the passion, dreams and in-betweens of young black athletes on and off the field?

The Game made its debut on television back in 2006. Originally a spinoff of the show Girlfriends, the series ran for three seasons on CW before being cancelled. However, The Game eventually found its second wind, securing a new home on BET for its fourth season in 2011. As part of BET, the show had a respectable run – airing its final episode in 2015.

Here’s a description of the series’ latest incarnation:

“Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

