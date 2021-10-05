Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Draya Gives Body In A Crystal Romper On The Lace By Tanaya Runway Show

Draya delivered face and body on the runway!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Day Party Hosted by Travis Scott

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We are pretty sure that some mouths are still open after viewing Draya Michele on the Lace By Tayana Runway Show in a barely there crystal romper and crystal veil by Nichole Lynel. The model/actress/entrepreneur floated down the runway showcasing her sculpted body and giving face like nobody’s business. The video went viral shortly after being posted, and we can definitely understand why.  Homegirl brought the heat!

Draya turned heads in cut-out romper made of gold crystals that draped around her body perfectly. The romper was covered by a crystal robe that covered her head, featured long sleeves, and boasted a long train. The look was completed with clear, platform mules.

Lace By Tanaya posted the video to their Instagram account, and fans went berserk in the comments. One fan wrote, “Watched this so many times! So stunning 🙌🙌.” Another fan wrote, “The shape to die for ❤❤😍😍🥰🥰🔥🔥 Girl you look goooood!”

Lace By Tanaya is a luxury jewelry/watch brand that creates one of a kind crystal pieces. The brand collaborated with entrepreneur/fashion designer Nichole Lynel to bring this current line to life. To see what Nichole Lynel has to offer, click here. To check out styles from Lace By Tanaya, click here.

What you rock an all crystal look?

DON’T MISS…

Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now We Know How She Keeps Her Waist So Snatched

Fans Call For Savage X Fenty To Severe Ties With Draya After Megan Thee Stallion Comment

Draya Shares Secret To Her Flawless & Perfectly Moisturized Skin

 

Draya Gives Body In A Crystal Romper On The Lace By Tanaya Runway Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Winning $699 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In California

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

T-Pain Claims Nurse Gave His 97-Year-Old Grandmother COVID-19

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Sage Steele Victim Blames Women For Being Sexually Harassed By Men

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Ryan Henry & Charmaine Bey Talk About Drama, Reflection, R. Kelly & More

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Candiace Dillard’s Body Shaming Shade On ‘RHOP’ Is Cringe-Worthy

 2 days ago
06.11.48

Lizzo And Her Girls Step Out In Matching Burberry Fits For The Millennium Tour And We’re Like YAS!

 2 days ago
12.14.47

Jade Novah Talks ‘I Just Wanna Know,’ Working With Rihanna, SNL Auditions, Her Future + More

 3 days ago
07.15.47

Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met Allen “Bubba Chuck” Iverson

 4 days ago
03.02.46
30 items

A Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time

 4 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Halle Bailey Performs “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” At Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

 4 days ago
03.03.46
Photos
Close