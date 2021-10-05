Winning $699 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In California

If you woke up this morning thinking you were $699 million richer (before taxes), only one person can claim they have the winning ticket from Monday’s Powerball drawing.

One winning ticket was sold for the $699.8 million jackpot. According to lottery officials, the lucky buy was made at an Albertsons in Morro Bay, California, a city halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

For selling the winning ticket, the Albertsons will take in $1 million.

The lottery was the fifth biggest in Powerball history and seventh biggest in U.S. history. The win was the first under Powerball’s new three-day draw period, where winning numbers would be announced on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The 41-draw period between Powerball winners was the longest in the lottery’s history. The lottery also holds the record for the biggest lottery drawing ever, $1.586 billion, which was split between winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. The lucky winner of the $699.8 million jackpot can take home the winnings through 30 annuitized payments over the next 29 years or take home a lump sum of $496 million. Both are before taxes.

Monday’s super jackpot winner wasn’t the only person to take home winnings from the lottery. Five tickets won $1 million, and those were sold in Arizona, Florida, Virginia, and Massachusetts, which had two winners. One winner in Tennessee matched all five white balls and opted for the Power Play feature, upping their winnings to $2 million.

