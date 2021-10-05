Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

MICK And Chi Duly Blend Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint’ Beats And Beyoncé’s Vocals On ‘B-Print’ Mixtape

Good vibes while Instagram is down.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Budweiser Hosts Night Two of BUDX Miami with Halsey, Black Eyed Peas, Diplo, and 200+ “Kings of Culture” from Around the World

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

One of the culture’s best curators is leaving the mixtape game with a bang. MICK has partnered with Chi Duly on a project that merges Jay-Z’s The Blueprint beats to Beyoncé’s vocals.

 

As spotted on Complex the acclaimed DJ has put his golden touch on some of the royal couple’s most iconic cuts. The B-Print features the iconic instrumentals from The Blueprint album and pairs it with B’s acapellas. While the two could have easily stuck to the traditional method of blending both elements together but clearly this effort is an elevated project on all angles. MICK, formerly Mick Boogie, detailed the approach in a press release.

“Recently, I was blasting Jay-Z’s The Blueprint in honor of its 20th anniversary. My fiancé Carolyn was upstairs playing lots of Beyoncé to balance out the incessant amount of Hov playing in my office. At one point, both playlists synced on beat and my mind was blown. My first thought: THIS SHOULD BE AN ALBUM” he said. “I called up my creative partner Chi Duly (the most talented musician I know) and we fleshed out the idea for this project. I dug up all the classic Blueprint samples (and some other classic Jay sources, as well). Chi acquired a bunch of Beyoncé acapellas. And then we got to work. 23 songs. All songs produced exclusively for this tape. These are not deejay blends. This is original production using the original samples with lots of other fun things added in.”

You can listen to The B-Print below.

Photo: Mason Poole

MICK And Chi Duly Blend Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint’ Beats And Beyoncé’s Vocals On ‘B-Print’ Mixtape  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Winning $699 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In California

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

T-Pain Claims Nurse Gave His 97-Year-Old Grandmother COVID-19

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Sage Steele Victim Blames Women For Being Sexually Harassed By Men

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Ryan Henry & Charmaine Bey Talk About Drama, Reflection, R. Kelly & More

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Candiace Dillard’s Body Shaming Shade On ‘RHOP’ Is Cringe-Worthy

 2 days ago
06.11.48

Lizzo And Her Girls Step Out In Matching Burberry Fits For The Millennium Tour And We’re Like YAS!

 3 days ago
12.14.47

Jade Novah Talks ‘I Just Wanna Know,’ Working With Rihanna, SNL Auditions, Her Future + More

 3 days ago
07.15.47

Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met Allen “Bubba Chuck” Iverson

 4 days ago
03.02.46
30 items

A Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time

 4 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Halle Bailey Performs “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” At Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

 4 days ago
03.03.46
Photos
Close