Peep The Trailer to HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of The Dragon’

We don't know if we even want a new 'Game of Thrones' series anymore...

House of the Dragon

Source: Ollie Upton / HBO

The last season of Game of Thrones left much to be desired as the half-assed writing and unsatisfying ending left fans demanding they reshoot the entire final season to correct the many wrongs.

 

While HBO didn’t heed to those demands, they are releasing a brand new Game of Thrones prequel series revolving around the Targaryen family dubbed House of The Dragon, and today we get our first teaser trailer to the somewhat highly anticipated series. Set two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon will explore the reign of the Targaryen bloodline and promises to feature many dragons and all kinds of sword fights.

Boasting an impressive cast including the likes of Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Sonoya Mizuno, the teaser trailer reminds us that mostly everyone in the Targaryen family was blonde (regardless of skin color) and that “Dreams didn’t make us kings… dragons did.”

Whether or not Thronies will flock to watch the new series remains to be seen as the final season of Game of Thrones left a very sour taste in their mouths. Still, HBO is trying to recapture that magic that engulfed the world a few years ago. While we’d prefer a follow-up to the original series to see how things played out after The House of Stark reclaimed the throne, we guess HBO would rather focus on CGI dragons.

Check out the teaser trailer for House of The Dragon below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it debuts in 2022.

Peep The Trailer to HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of The Dragon’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
Close