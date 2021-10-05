Karen In The City
Talk To The Doctor Tuesday: Dr. Raghavendra Talks Lung Cancer and Women

For “Talk To Me Tuesday,” Karen Vaughn talks with Dr. Raghavendra about Lung Cancer and Women. We know that smoking is a risk factor for lung cancer in African American women, but are there any specific to those who are non-smokers (environmental or workplace)? Why has there been such an increase in younger women?

What are some of the symptoms to look for as an African American woman, specifically? Dr. Raghavendra breaks these and more down in this interview.

Visit franciscanhealth.org/cancercare to learn more.

 

