Lizzo Catches Backlash For Calling Chris Brown Her “Favorite Person”

It’s no secret that Lizzo has taken a liking to Captain America actor Chris Evans, but it’s the other famous Chris she recently showed favoritism towards that left many looking at her with the ultimate side-eye.

Yes, it seems that Chris Brown is still looked at as “the bad guy” in the eyes of many people out there after a handful of antics over the years. Lizzo seems to be more than forgiving though, referring to Breezy as her “favorite person in the whole f*cking world” while simultaneously asking for a picture alongside the “Run It!” singer (seen above). Following her fangirl moment, many on social media came out swinging with remarks, one fan even ridiculing her for “idolizing abusive and toxic men.”

Brown’s mishaps originated with his now-infamous domestic violence incident with ex-girlfriend and fellow superstar singer Rihanna back in 2009, followed by a consistent string of negative media headlines that have done little to get back on the industry’s good side. Still, his bad reputation has done little to scare away a loyal legion of diehard fans, which apparent includes Lizzo.

There’s definitely an argument to be made when it comes to riding for your faves against all odds. It wouldn’t be hard to pick one of many reasons to give CB a hard time — he’s got #TeamBreezy to handle the naysayers anyway! — but at the same time, there should probably be some room for forgiveness that will make it so Brown isn’t constantly answering for past transgressions.

Do you think Lizzo was wrong for showing support to Chris Brown, or does she and the rest of the Breezy brigade deserve to fangirl in peace? Sound off with your thoughts!

