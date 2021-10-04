New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa returning to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The group New Kids on the Block and the “First Ladies of Hip-Hop” Salt-N-Pepa will return to Indianapolis on May 12 in the MixTape Tour.

The show at the newly named Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be the second in the tour, set to being May 10 in Cincinnati and end July 23 in Washington, D.C. The 2022 tour also will feature Rick Astley and En Vogue.

The MixTape Tour last came to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 5, 2019, with New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 8 at Ticketmaster.