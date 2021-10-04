Style & Fashion
Telfar Announces The Third Relaunch Of The Bag Security Program

If you've been waiting for a chance to snag yourself a fancy Telfar bag, then you're in luck.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to snag yourself a fancy Telfar bag, you’re in luck.

On Oct.4, the famous fashion brand took to social media to announce the third relaunch of their Bag Security Program. Beginning on Oct.5, customers will have the chance to order any bag of their choice in any color or any size, but you must act fast! The window of opportunity only lasts for 36 hours. The program will officially kick off on Tuesday, Oct.5 at 12 p.m. and end on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m.

According to Telfar’s announcement, lucky shoppers will receive their bags by March 31, 2022. It’s a special time for Telfar lovers who have been dying to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind bag from the brand. It’s usually super difficult to purchase a bag during the brand’s limited edition drop period, so the Bag Security Program makes shopping stress-free.

Don’t have all the money to purchase your favorite bag? No worries at all. According to the announcement, customers can pay for their dream bag in four installments by using the Klarna app. 

The news of Telfar’s Bag Security Program comes just days after the brand’s creator, Telfar Clemens, announced the debut of Telfar. TV on Sept.17. The 24-hour channel serves as another unique way that the brand will use to connect with fans. While it’s unclear as to what type of programming will be featured, fans are encouraged in the interim to send in videos of themselves sporting their favorite Telfar gear for a chance to win a free handbag. Clemens also used the opportunity to debut his new sleek modern duffle bag that bears the classic Telfar emblem on both sides.

Will you be ordering a new Telfar bag tomorrow during the Bag Security Program relaunch? Tell us down below.

Telfar Announces The Third Relaunch Of The Bag Security Program  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

