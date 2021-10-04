News
HomeNewsSocial Media

Instagram And Facebook Were Down And Black Twitter’s Had Jokes!

Here are the most hilarious tweets from today's Internet system outage.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Portrait of a beautiful African American woman with braided hair doing selfie.

Source: Renata Angerami / Getty

If there’s one thing we love about Black Twitter, it’s that we’ll find a way to make a joke out of any and everything and nothing is off-limits! On Monday (October 4), Facebook and all its apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp experienced their largest system outage since 2008. The outage began around 1pm ET with everything collapsing simultaneously, taking out communication platforms that are used by more than 3 billion people around the globe in an instant.

With Instagram and Facebook down, many social users flocked to Twitter to share their frustrations surrounding the social media outage, sharing their disdain and conspiracy theories as to why the outage happened in the first place. But it was Black Twitter who changed the conversation from one of concern and suspicion to one full of laughter and jokes, using one of our best gifts of finding joy in any and every situation in real-time.

With both networks still down, what better way to spend our free time than laughing at some of the best tweets to hit the Internet? Here are the most hilarious tweets from today’s Instagram and Facebook system outage.

OneTwitter user turned this scene from the final episode of “How To Get Away With Murder” into a joke about the system outage, pleading with Twitter to not go down next.

While this user made an impromptu meme.

This user took this hilarious TikTok and applied it to the conversation.

While this user made a link between Spirit of Halloween warehouses and the Facebook office.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. tweeted a bit of advice for the platforms.

And evven Twitter joined in on the fun, making a joke about how everyone is flocking to the platform during the system outage.

Got to love it!

Don’t miss… 

Black Twitter Reminisces Over DMX’s Profound Poem To Aaliyah

Black Twitter Rejoices As ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites On ‘Black-ish’

 

 

Instagram And Facebook Were Down And Black Twitter’s Had Jokes!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Ryan Henry & Charmaine Bey Talk About Drama, Reflection, R. Kelly & More

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Candiace Dillard’s Body Shaming Shade On ‘RHOP’ Is Cringe-Worthy

 23 hours ago
06.11.48

Lizzo And Her Girls Step Out In Matching Burberry Fits For The Millennium Tour And We’re Like YAS!

 2 days ago
12.14.47

Jade Novah Talks ‘I Just Wanna Know,’ Working With Rihanna, SNL Auditions, Her Future + More

 2 days ago
07.15.47

Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met Allen “Bubba Chuck” Iverson

 3 days ago
03.02.46
30 items

A Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time

 3 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Halle Bailey Performs “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” At Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

 3 days ago
03.03.46

Forgot About Dre? Abusive Past Comes Back To Haunt Producer After Landing Super Bowl Halftime Show

 4 days ago
11.09.45

Pat Robertson Will No Longer Host ‘The 700 Club’ on a Regular Basis

 4 days ago
09.03.45

You Care: Kanye & Kim Kardashian Spotted Having Dinner

 4 days ago
03.28.45
Photos
Close