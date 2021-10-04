News
White Oregon Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of Black Man Who Complimented His Girlfriend

Ian Cranston was initially arrested on one charge of second-degree manslaughter and released on bail before a Deschutes County grand jury indicted him on a total of six charges.

WTLC Featured Video
Ian Cranston

Source: KEZI / iOne Digital

On September 19, a white man fatally shot a Black man in Oregon allegedly because the Black man complimented his girlfriend. He was initially arrested on one charge of second-degree manslaughter and released on bail before a Deschutes County grand jury indicted him on a total of six charges Thursday and he was held without bond.

According to ABC 9 News, 27-year-old Ian Mackenzie Cranston is now charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting death of 22-year-old Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend. Cranston, who is currently being held at Deschutes County Jail, did not enter a plea when he appeared in court Friday, but his attorney, Kevin Sali, appears to be claiming his client shot Washington in self-defense, not because he was upset a Black man was trying to move on his girlfriend.

“Indisputable video evidence shows that before Ian Cranston ever drew his weapon, Barry Washington had assaulted him without provocation, resulting in head injuries that required the police to take Mr. Cranston to the hospital where a brain scan and other procedures had to be performed,” Sali said in a statement.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel appears to agree there was a physical altercation before the shooting, but he disputes the notion that it happened “without provocation.”

Hummel had previously told reporters that there was “no allegation that anything Mr. Washington did was inappropriate,” and that “he complimented her in a respectful manner.” Despite this, Hummel said Cranstopn was “not happy.”

“He said some words to Mr. Washington. Mr. Washington said some words back,” Hummel said. “There was some pushing, some jostling, some punches thrown, but then it calmed down. It was not going to get out of hand. Then Mr. Cranston pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot and killed Mr. Washington.”

While Hummel did not seek any hate crime charges, because there’s no evidence currently that indicates the shooting was racially motivated, he did address the white supremacist elephant in the room in pointing out America’s long history of Black men being lynched or otherwise attacked simply for speaking to white women.

“It is believed that the initial interaction between Barry and Mr. Cranston began when Barry complimented Mr. Cranston’s girlfriend,” Hummel said. “Our country has a disgraceful history of denigrating, prosecuting and lynching Black men for talking to White women. Over the last week, literally hundreds of people called and emailed me to remind me of this history.”

Hummel also said that “if we obtain sufficient evidence to prove that this shooting was at least partially motivated by race, we will go back to that grand jury and ask them to add the charge.”

Sali, of course, took issue with the mere mention of race saying, “After the evidence comes out at trial, I trust someone will ask the district attorney why he deliberately inflamed the community with statements he knew were not supported by any evidence.”

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

