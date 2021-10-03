News
HomeNews

Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals She Got Married Last Week At An Intimate Ceremony: ‘I Married My Best Friend’

Congratulations to actress Keshia Knight Pulliam as she recently got married to her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Say "Santa!" With It's A Wonderful Lifetime Photo Experience

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Keshia Knight Pulliam as the 42-year-old recently revealed that she’s gotten married!

Last week, the actress married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, in a private and intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. Pulliam revealed the news in a surprise Instagram post on Saturday (October 2), sharing a few pictures from the blissful day.

“Last week my life forever changed,” she wrote as a picture’s caption. “I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!”

“It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning,” she continued. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”

She wrapped up her caption by sharing a valuable lesson that she’s learned from the pandemic, writing, “Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest “present” that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love ❤ #TheJamesBond.
Check out the photos below!

The happy couple first met on the set of the TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta” in 2019, and instantly hit it off. James, 40, then proposed to The Cosby Show alum in December 2020 on their one-year dating anniversary!

This marks the second marriage for the actress who was previously married to former NFL star, Ed Hartwell. The couple split a few months after their wedding in January 2016 and share a four-year-old daughter, Ella.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Don’t miss… 

Keshia Knight Pulliam named Global Education Ambassador For Mielle Organics

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Is Officially A Mommy

 

 

 

Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals She Got Married Last Week At An Intimate Ceremony: ‘I Married My Best Friend’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Lizzo And Her Girls Step Out In Matching Burberry Fits For The Millennium Tour And We’re Like YAS!

 9 hours ago
12.14.47

Jade Novah Talks ‘I Just Wanna Know,’ Working With Rihanna, SNL Auditions, Her Future + More

 17 hours ago
07.15.47

Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met Allen “Bubba Chuck” Iverson

 2 days ago
03.02.46
30 items

A Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time

 2 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Halle Bailey Performs “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” At Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

 2 days ago
03.03.46

The Next Episode: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar Confirmed For Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

 4 days ago
09.10.44

Issa Rae Shares ‘Insecure’ Trailer for Final Season

 4 days ago
06.04.44
10 items

Daz Dillinger Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Was Creeping With Late Kriss Kross Rapper Chris Kelly When He Was A Teen

 4 days ago
06.06.44

Jada And Willow Smith Both Reveal They’ve Considered Getting A BBL In The Past

 4 days ago
06.30.44
15 items

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Shares Karen Moment She Had With Denzel Washington, Black Twitter Gathers Her

 4 days ago
06.08.44
Photos
Close