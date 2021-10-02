Sports
HomeSports

Kyrie Irving Promised Lifetime Membership to Adult Website If He Gets the Vaccine

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game Two

Source: Steven Ryan / Getty

NBA guard Kyrie Irving may have been bold when it comes to taking his “mask off,” but he certainly has kept mum with regard to his vaccination status. The NBA has already said that players will not be paid for any games missed due to their choice to remain unvaxxed, which would reportedly cost Irving well over $300K per game. So Max Bennett, vice president of Stripchat, wrote a public letter to the mercurial hooper in the hopes of changing his mind.

“We know that the scientific community and NBA have been unable to offer you everything you want to get this vaccine,” wrote Bennett, “but we think we might just have the thing to influence you.” He let Irving know that all it would take is one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he would receive “Stripchat VIP access for life with an ultimate subscription” to fulfill whatever virtual desires he has.

“With this subscription,” Bennett continued, “you’ll be able to anonymously spy on shows or private message any model with no limits. We’ll also provide you with one private show with any model of your choice.”

Beer, Krispy Kreme donuts, and even cash have been used as incentives for people to get the shot, but this would be a pretty “sexy” offer. Furthermore, Irving isn’t the only NBA player who has refused to publicly confirm he received the vaccine.
Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal, and Michael Porter, Jr. are only a handful of other players who have expressed hesitation with regard to getting vaccinated. The NBA rejected Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption, and Porter, Jr. said he’s not comfortable with taking the shot even though he contracted the virus twice.
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Two

Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Not Getting Coronavirus Vaccine

15 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Not Getting Coronavirus Vaccine

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Not Getting Coronavirus Vaccine

Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Not Getting Coronavirus Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Promised Lifetime Membership to Adult Website If He Gets the Vaccine  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest

Lizzo And Her Girls Step Out In Matching Burberry Fits For The Millennium Tour And We’re Like YAS!

 10 hours ago
12.14.47

Jade Novah Talks ‘I Just Wanna Know,’ Working With Rihanna, SNL Auditions, Her Future + More

 17 hours ago
07.15.47

Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met Allen “Bubba Chuck” Iverson

 2 days ago
03.02.46
30 items

A Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time

 2 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Halle Bailey Performs “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” At Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

 2 days ago
03.03.46

Forgot About Dre? Abusive Past Comes Back To Haunt Producer After Landing Super Bowl Halftime Show

 3 days ago
11.09.45

Pat Robertson Will No Longer Host ‘The 700 Club’ on a Regular Basis

 3 days ago
09.03.45

You Care: Kanye & Kim Kardashian Spotted Having Dinner

 3 days ago
03.28.45

Lizzo Says She Hasn’t Always Been In Love With Her Derriere In New Ted Talk

 3 days ago
05.08.45

Treasury Secretary Endorses Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill

 3 days ago
03.27.45
Photos
Close