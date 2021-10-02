Fat Joe Describes The First Time He Met Allen “Bubba Chuck” Iverson

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

There are three things in life guaranteed, death, taxes, and Fat Joe having a dope story to tell.

The Bronx rapper linked up with retired NBA veteran, now successful cannabis entrepreneur Al Harrington to talk about the one and only Allen Iverson. Despite suffering an L during his VERZUZ with Ja Rule, Fat Joe has seen his price go up following his masterful recap of The LOX and Dipset VERZUZ that put storytelling skills on full display.

It should come as no surprise that the Hip-Hop historian had a story to tell about Iverson, who recently became the latest NBA player to throw his fitted hat in the legal cannabis game with a collaboration with Harrington’s VIOLA brand. In the roughly seven-minute video titled “The Legend of Chuck,” Joe and Harrington chop it up about Iverson’s contribution to the sport of basketball and his global influence on the game that can still be seen in the style of the players today.

Naturally, Fat Joe, who honestly has interacted with everyone you can think of in Hip-Hop culture, even had a tale about the first time he met Allen Iverson.

“I met A.I. when he was in high school,” Joe begins. ” I had a show in VA (Virginia) it was my flojo, my first song ever was in 1993, I had a show there. After my show, I’m walking out. Little dude walks up to me with an army jacket and a hoodie like 10,20 guys. They all had army fatigues on. He was like, “yo, what’s up?” I was like, “yo, what’s up?” He was like, yo, I’m Bubb Chuck, Allen Iverson. He was in high school, you knew he was special, like you seen him out there and you was like this kid, he different. He was like, “you know imma be in the league” this, this, that, “you know imma see you soon. I f**k with you Fat Joe.” That’s how I met Allen Iverson.”

That sounds about right.

You can peep the entire interview below and head to VIOLA’s website to learn more about the “96” Allen Iverson strain which launches on today.

