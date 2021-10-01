Kanye West’s Yeezy X GAP Hoodie Is Already Going For Over $300 On The Resell Market

If you opted not to cop the Yeezy X Gap hoodie, you missed out.
Even if you’re not a fan of Kanye West’s brand, the resell value would have justified the purchase. The original price of the hoodie was $90, but with one quick look at sites like Grailed and eBay, the threads are going for as much as $300. So it shouldn’t be a surprise, but according to Bloomberg, the collaboration sold out with 24 hours of its release as Ye’s name always creates hype.
Despite being sold out, the hoodies aren’t even being shipped immediately since the blue, purple, red, and brown will ship in 2-3 weeks, while those who opted for the classic black colorway will have to wait 6-8 weeks.
The perfect hoodie marks Ye’s second drop with GAP since he upheld his promise to make luxury more affordable when he dropped the round jacket in blue back in august.
“Before the internet, music was really expensive. People would use a rack of CDs to show class, to show they had made it. Right now, people use clothes to telegraph that. I want to destroy that,” West told T: The New York Times Style Magazine in 2015. “The very thing that supposedly made me special—the jacket that no one could get, the direct communications with the designers—I want to give that to the world.”
Twitter Reacts To Kanye West Wearing Nike & adidas At The Same Damn Time
Kanye West made it a point to prove to y’all he doesn’t give a fuck by wearing Nike socks with Adidas, hypebeasts are hyperventilating in Supreme hoodies and SB dunks as we speak. 🥱 pic.twitter.com/gKvO1gDBBw— not me (@cajkxx) July 7, 2021
Nike socks???? https://t.co/hlHIKVgQjQ— kaitlyn (@kxitlynmurray) July 7, 2021
In all honesty, Nike makes the best socks— Elijah VaZ (@ImElijahVaZ) July 7, 2021
Hypebeasts who say you can’t mix brands watching Kanye wear Nike socks with adidas pic.twitter.com/thdZ9lzNCp— jw (@iam_johnw2) July 7, 2021
"Nike socks" is now trending because Kanye wore a pair during Paris Fashion Week today. pic.twitter.com/O1mBV5iVZX— Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 7, 2021
Nike executives seeing photos of Kanye wearing Nike socks again after making a whole diss song about the brand...https://t.co/41oo74SMIG— alex (@AlexUlrichh) July 7, 2021
Adidas seeing Kanye wear some Nike socks pic.twitter.com/FHm593J0YR— Jamius (@freelanceburner) July 7, 2021
Adidas when Kanye mixed the Nike Socks with the Yeezys pic.twitter.com/EZ1H57D9tU— Bookie T (@1600Smuccy) July 7, 2021
Adidas execs after Kanye rocked a pair of Nike socks with Yeezy’s pic.twitter.com/1S9LRhmzup— YERRboi Shredda (@ShreddaSosa) July 7, 2021
Kanye wearing Nike socks with his Adidas Yeezys …at a Fashion Show pic.twitter.com/ihwZBWNGwh— Carp (@robcarpenter81) July 7, 2021
ADIDAS execs when they see Kanye wearing Nike socks with his Yeezys pic.twitter.com/cXrG5gxwZ7— Stevie 2times (@steviemayneee) July 8, 2021
Thought I was the only 1 who wore Nike socks w my Kanye foams lol guess it’s 2 of us ! Whew— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) July 7, 2021
looks like kanye’s been scribbling on his yeezy’s with crayolas and you’re all worried about the nike socks. 😂😭 https://t.co/P1baYVfjnb pic.twitter.com/tA9yilpgFC— Jakal ☹ (@fuckjakal) July 8, 2021
Kanye throws on a trash bag outfit, nike socks, and shower shoes and y’all call this fashion 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/icI199xrt0— Quan Tha Don (@_kequann) July 7, 2021
Adidas execs when they see Kanye spotted with Nike socks: pic.twitter.com/mjlX7HsHKO— Zak (@zakeekinlaw) July 7, 2021
If Kanye wore Nike socks on adidas shoes ,then who am I ?????— YoungLORD (@ENIxyzz) July 8, 2021
Kanye a menace to society at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show rocking his Yeezy Adidas with Nike socks 🐐😎 pic.twitter.com/9qaJ9Eymd5— Josh (@Yoshi_NY) July 7, 2021
Kanye West’s Yeezy X GAP Hoodie Is Already Going For Over $300 On The Resell Market was originally published on cassiuslife.com