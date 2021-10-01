Style & Fashion
Kanye West’s Yeezy X GAP Hoodie Is Already Going For Over $300 On The Resell Market

If you opted not to cop the Yeezy X Gap hoodie, you missed out.

Even if you’re not a fan of Kanye West’s brand, the resell value would have justified the purchase. The original price of the hoodie was $90, but with one quick look at sites like Grailed and eBay, the threads are going for as much as $300. So it shouldn’t be a surprise, but according to Bloomberg, the collaboration sold out with 24 hours of its release as Ye’s name always creates hype.

Despite being sold out, the hoodies aren’t even being shipped immediately since the blue, purple, red, and brown will ship in 2-3 weeks, while those who opted for the classic black colorway will have to wait 6-8 weeks.

The perfect hoodie marks Ye’s second drop with GAP since he upheld his promise to make luxury more affordable when he dropped the round jacket in blue back in august.

“Before the internet, music was really expensive. People would use a rack of CDs to show class, to show they had made it. Right now, people use clothes to telegraph that. I want to destroy that,” West told T: The New York Times Style Magazine in 2015. “The very thing that supposedly made me special—the jacket that no one could get, the direct communications with the designers—I want to give that to the world.”

Kanye West’s Yeezy X GAP Hoodie Is Already Going For Over $300 On The Resell Market  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

