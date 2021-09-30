Indy
Brickworld returns to Indy this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 / 02:33 PM EST / Updated: Sep 30, 2021 / 02:34 PM EST

 

Get ready to have hours of LEGO-filled fun because Brickworld is back in Indy!

Bryan Bonahoom joined us today to share what you can expect from the event.

Brickworld Indy is here on Saturday, October 2 from 10am – 6pm & Sunday, October 3 from 10am – 5pm at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Champions Pavilion.

The entire family can enjoy an afternoon of interactive activities such as the Great Ball Contraption, seek and finds, fighting robots, etc. You can also buy your favorite LEGO sets, minifigures, and LEGO accessories from various vendors.

There will be more than 65,000 square feet of spectacular creations all built from LEGO bricks by local LEGO enthusiasts.

All tickets are single day passes and do not include parking.

* – Due to COVID we are trying to encourage people to purchase tickets online. 

 

If you purchased tickets for the 2019 show, they will be honored at this event.

If you can’t find your tickets, you can have them emailed to you again using this link.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, brickworld.com/brickworld-indianapolis. Use the code: “WISH” for a discount.

 

