Disney+'s 'The Book of Boba Fett' Gets A Release Date

Well, that only took a few decades. Kinda surprised the man didn't get his own film by now...

The Book of Bobba Fett key art

Source: Star Wars / Disney+

For decades Boba Fett has been a fan favorite character of the Star Wars film franchise and now that Disney+ is rolling out Star Wars related solo series, the popular galactic bounty hunter was reported to be next in line to be getting his own show. Now, we have a release date.

Variety is reporting that Disney has announced December 29 as the day that The Book of Boba Fett is set to debut on Disney+ and fans just can’t wait. While details about the series are scarce, Variety has a quick synopsis of the series and how it relates to an OG Star Wars villain who has a thing for women in chains.

“In the series, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand are navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Boba Fett will once again be played by Temuera Morrison with Ming-Na Wen returning as Fennec Shand.

Executive producers for The Book of Boba Fett will include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are set to serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Judging by the amount of co-producers you know it’s going to be one helluva ride across the galaxy far far away.

Will you be tuning into The Book of Boba Fett come the holidays? Let us know in the comments section below.

Disney+’s ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Gets A Release Date  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

