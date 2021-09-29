Indy
HomeIndy

West-side bar owners charged after investigation into business practices

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
cocktails close up at the bar counter

Source: lechatnoir / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The owners of a bar on the west side of Indianapolis are now facing criminal charges.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Marvin and Gabby Betancourt with six counts each, including corrupt business influence and failure to remit food and beverage tax.

The El Chila Sports Bar in the 6300 block of West 34th Street was also the location of an incident last November when an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer shot and injured a man after he failed to drop a gun he allegedly pointed at a crowd outside the bar.

“We need our business partners to be good neighbors in the community. We don’t want to allocate excessive law enforcement resources to a particular location because they’re not properly running their business,” IMPD Captain Chris Boomershine said.

“When we had the police-action (shooting) last November, that was kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back and so we began looking into the location with a little bit more deliberation and we learned the business was not being properly run.”

The shooting prompted IMPD to create a task force with the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to take a closer look at the business.

Read more from WRTV here

bar life , corrupt business influence , el chila sports bar , IMPD , Indianapolis , INDY News , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Cardi B Stuns In Mugler For Her First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Another L: Omarosa Scores Victory Against Donald Trump In Battle To Enforce N.D.A. Against Her

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child Support To His Baby Mama

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Chill Bro: Samsung Hires Vanilla Ice To Help Fight Climate Change [Video]

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Eminem To Open Up ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Restaurant In Detroit

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Devin Booker Reveals He Is Dealing With COVID-19 During Twitch Stream

 1 day ago
01.01.70

‘First Female President’: Tweet Mocking Candace Owens And Stacey Dash Goes Viral

 1 day ago
12.20.42
15 items

Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Songs For Toni Braxton & En Vogue, Has Died

 2 days ago
06.17.42

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Says She Is “Pleased R. Kelly Has To Face His Demons”

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close