Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Rihanna Continues To Champion Diversity & Inclusion With Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show & BTS

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 show debuted on Amazon Prime on September 24. The show featured performances from artists Erykah Badu, Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Daddy Yankee, Bia and Ricky Martin. Rihanna’s lingerie brand has grown to great heights thanks to her emphasis on inclusivity.

Rihanna champions diversity and inclusion with her leading lingerie and makeup brands. In a brief interview with Entertainment Tonight, the pop star shares why you can never be too inclusive.

“You can never be inclusive enough,” Rihanna says in the brief interview with ET discussing her latest Savage X Fenty show. “There’s always someone you didn’t represent and every year we want to include more representation.”

The video shows a range of models represented throughout Savage X Fenty fashion shows throughout the years. There are a variety of races, sizes and communities represented to go along with the global superstar’s message on representation.

Rihanna goes on to share what drives her passion and love for diversity and inclusion.

“I naturally root for the underdog,” she says.  “I’ve always been that way and maybe that’s the thing that drives my passion for inclusivity.”

The Barbadian billionaire is making her mark on the beauty and fashion industries despite parting ways with LVMH. Rihanna and her crew of models, choreographers, designers, dancers and influencers are giving people of all shapes and sizes the platform to be comfortably represented.

“That needs to be represented as beautiful because we’ve only told them one story,” Rihanna says. “Their story matters, and that story makes someone at home say ‘wait they look just like me I’m just like them.’”

Be sure to stream the full Savage X Fenty Volume 3 show available on Amazon Prime now. Watch the full clip below.

Rihanna Continues To Champion Diversity & Inclusion With Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Cardi B Stuns In Mugler For Her First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Another L: Omarosa Scores Victory Against Donald Trump In Battle To Enforce N.D.A. Against Her

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child Support To His Baby Mama

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Chill Bro: Samsung Hires Vanilla Ice To Help Fight Climate Change [Video]

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Eminem To Open Up ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Restaurant In Detroit

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Devin Booker Reveals He Is Dealing With COVID-19 During Twitch Stream

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

‘First Female President’: Tweet Mocking Candace Owens And Stacey Dash Goes Viral

 1 day ago
12.20.42
15 items

Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Songs For Toni Braxton & En Vogue, Has Died

 1 day ago
06.17.42

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Says She Is “Pleased R. Kelly Has To Face His Demons”

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close