Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine

Issa Rae talks marriage life, career, and kids in Self Magazine's September Issue.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Issa Rae is absolutely radiant on the cover of Self Magazine.  The co-creator of the popular television series Insecure posed effortlessly in an off-the-shoulder CongTri dress accessorized by Yun Yun Sun earrings and a fly-girl cornrow braid hairstyle by Felicia Leatherwood.

In the issue, Issa opens up about the importance of creating boundaries.  During the interview she reveals,  “I would share so much of myself, of my friend group, and it was fun because it felt like just amongst my friends,” Rae says of her relationship with social media. “The more I started to seep out, the more I felt like people took ownership of me and my decisions and things that I did. That’s just not something that sat right with me, and I found that I don’t like to be the subject of conversations that I don’t initiate.”

Issa Rae is known for keeping her personal life private. However, in this interview with Self Magazine she discusses being a newlywed and her feelings on having kids one day.  She confessed that she enjoys concentrating only on her and that there were lots of other things she wanted to accomplish before she took on the role of parenting.  “I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness.” she said.

Check out more looks from Issa Rae’s Self Magazine shoot.  Also, to read the full article, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Ties The Knot To Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame

5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward Black Girl

Issa Rae Is A Melanated Goddess In The May Issue Of Rolling Stone Magazine

 

 

Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Cardi B Stuns In Mugler For Her First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Another L: Omarosa Scores Victory Against Donald Trump In Battle To Enforce N.D.A. Against Her

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child Support To His Baby Mama

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Chill Bro: Samsung Hires Vanilla Ice To Help Fight Climate Change [Video]

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Eminem To Open Up ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Restaurant In Detroit

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Devin Booker Reveals He Is Dealing With COVID-19 During Twitch Stream

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

‘First Female President’: Tweet Mocking Candace Owens And Stacey Dash Goes Viral

 1 day ago
12.20.42
15 items

Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Songs For Toni Braxton & En Vogue, Has Died

 1 day ago
06.17.42

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Says She Is “Pleased R. Kelly Has To Face His Demons”

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close