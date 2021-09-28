Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child Support To His Baby Mama

Rick Ross's pockets getting a tad bit lighter these days...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Wireless Festival 2021

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Looks like Rick Ross will be shedding a few pounds from his bank account on a monthly basis as he’s agreed to pay a hefty amount of child support to his baby mama, Briana Singleton.

According to TMZ, the Bawse will be forking over a monthly amount of $11,000 to Singleton to support their three children which includes their health insurance and “extracurricular expenses” which come to about $7,560 a month. Couple that with an extra $3,000 and Rozay will be cutting monthly checks for close to $11,000. Not bad all things considered.

“Rick also agreed to cut a check to Brianna’s attorney for $25,000, but he can afford it … the docs say RR’s monthly income is $585k, compared to $142 a month for his baby mama.”

Talk about a come-up.

Still, with a successful rap career going, monthly income of $500K and a chain of Wing Stops in his back pocket, we’re sure Ross won’t feel this hurt on his pockets one bit. $11,000 is basically walking around money to this man.

New album soon, though?

Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child Support To His Baby Mama  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Cardi B Stuns In Mugler For Her First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Another L: Omarosa Scores Victory Against Donald Trump In Battle To Enforce N.D.A. Against Her

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child Support To His Baby Mama

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Chill Bro: Samsung Hires Vanilla Ice To Help Fight Climate Change [Video]

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Eminem To Open Up ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Restaurant In Detroit

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Devin Booker Reveals He Is Dealing With COVID-19 During Twitch Stream

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

‘First Female President’: Tweet Mocking Candace Owens And Stacey Dash Goes Viral

 1 day ago
12.20.42
15 items

Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Songs For Toni Braxton & En Vogue, Has Died

 1 day ago
06.17.42

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Says She Is “Pleased R. Kelly Has To Face His Demons”

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close