New Trailer For ‘The Harder They Fall’ Highlights Wild West Showdown Between Jonathan Majors & Idris Elba

A new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming western The Harder They Fall produced by JAY-Z and James Lassiter, written and directed by Jeymes Samuel, sheds even more light on the film that highlights historical and notorious Black figures from the Wild Wild West.

Easily one of the most anticipated films of the new year, the film boasts a stellar cast. The movie tells the story of Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who is on a quest for revenge after seeing his parents killed by the outlaw Rufus Black (Idris Elba). We learn Black didn’t only leave a younger Love with the mental scarring of seeing his parents murdered but a physical one on his forehead as well.

Black, who is was apprehended by the law, manages to escape thanks to his gang of fellow outlaws played by Regina King as Trudy Smith, Lakeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill, and others. To take them down, Majors’character gets help from Stagecoach Mary Fields (Zazie Beetz).

The first teaser shared back in June gave us a taste of what to expect from the film. This new trailer gives us an even better sampling of the cowboy action with a whole lot of seasoning we can expect from the movie with a new JAY-Z track to boot.

Synopsis per Netflix:

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba revenge has never been served colder.

The Harder They Fall arrives in select theaters in October and exclusively on Netflix on November 3. You can peep the trailer below.

Photos: Netflix

New Trailer For ‘The Harder They Fall’ Highlights Wild West Showdown Between Jonathan Majors & Idris Elba was originally published on cassiuslife.com

