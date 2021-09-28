WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

NBA Media Day proved to be full of vaccine-related tough questions for a lot of players, but Kevin Durant had some fun.

The Brooklyn Net was prodded with questions for the day but got a break from the monotony when comedian and legendary former late-night host Dave Letterman got a chance to sneak in a few jokes.

Letterman, who referred to himself as “Dave From Basketball Digest,” didn’t ask any questions about the team’s synergy or expectations for the upcoming 2021-22 season and instead asked Durant, “Why do people call you KD?” No one was clear if Durant was in on the joke, but rather than get annoyed, he gave a very deadpan answer, explaining that the two letters represent his first and last name.

The former “Late Show” host followed up by asking him how much effort he plans on giving on the court before delving into the New York Knicks.

“I just got off the phone with the Dolan family, and they said they’re talking to the Commissioner now looking for a contractual deal that will allow you on your days off to play for the Knicks. Comment?” Dave asked.

Durant informs Letterman that that’s his last question, but he ultimately gets to him to crack and smile and admit that he giggles when he plays the New Orleans Pelicans.

The two-time NBA Champion later spoke to the YES Network about the account with Letterman, saying, “That guy’s a character. I’ve learned to keep a straight face.”

Watch the entire two-minute ideal in the video below:

Kevin Durant Gets Trolled By Legendary Late-Night Host David Letterman At Nets Media Day was originally published on cassiuslife.com

