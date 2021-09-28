WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James is opening up about his decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The famous baller took a stance during Laker Media day, saying that while he, himself, is vaccinated he would not push others to do the same. In his statement to the press, James acknowledged widespread skepticism.

“I know that for me I can speak about myself,” James said, according to Sports Illustrated. “I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family, and things of that nature. I know that I was very [skeptical] about it all, but after doing my research, and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and for my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.”

James noted that the decision on whether or not to get vaccinated encompasses every person’s individual body — and therefore, he doesn’t feel like he should tell other people what to do.

“We’re talking about individual’s bodies,” he explained further, according to the report. “We’re not talking about something that’s political or racism or police brutality or things of that nature. We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being. So I don’t feel like for me personally that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”

Head over to SI to see how James’ colleagues have responded to vaccine questions and let us know your thoughts on his stance overall. We will continue to keep you updated.

LeBron James Confirms He’s Vaccinated, But Won’t “Get Involved In What Other People Should Do” [Details] was originally published on cassiuslife.com

