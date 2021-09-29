Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Snoop Dogg Announces Two New Albums, Including A Record For Kids

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ / Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

Snoop Dogg is coming out with new music, including an album just for kids. Speaking on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the veteran rapper revealed he’s working on a Def Jam kid’s album. However, his adult fans will have music to look forward to much sooner as his 19th studio album, titled “Algorithm,” is set for a November release. Snoop teased the new album will feature “a lot of big-name acts and some new ones.”

more on the story here:

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/9637158/snoop-dogg-new-album-algorithm-def-jam-kids-album-tonight-show-jimmy-fallon

 

snoop dogg , Snoop Dogg Album For Kids , Snoop Dogg Announces Two New Albums

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
15 items

Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Songs For Toni Braxton & En Vogue, Has Died

 1 day ago
06.17.42

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Says She Is “Pleased R. Kelly Has To Face His Demons”

 1 day ago
01.01.70

DWB: Black Google Manager Says Security Stopped Him, Took His Badge & Questioned His Employment

 1 day ago
01.01.70
16 items

Twitter Reacts to R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict of Sex Trafficking & Racketeering

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Guilty As Charged: Pied Piper of R&Creep R. Kelly Convicted In Sex Trafficking Trial, Twitter Rejoices

 2 days ago
01.01.70

R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Charges In NYC Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Trial

 2 days ago
01.01.70

David Alan Grier Cracks Up Tony Awards Crowd With Audra McDonald Shoutout

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Oh Word?: Ghostface Says Kanye & Mike Dean Executive Producing ‘Supreme Clientele 2’

 2 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch]

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Lizzo Gives Barbie A Run For Her Money In This Bubble Gum Pink latex Jumpsuit

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close