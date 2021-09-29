Snoop Dogg Announces Two New Albums, Including A Record For Kids

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg is coming out with new music, including an album just for kids. Speaking on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the veteran rapper revealed he’s working on a Def Jam kid’s album. However, his adult fans will have music to look forward to much sooner as his 19th studio album, titled “Algorithm,” is set for a November release. Snoop teased the new album will feature “a lot of big-name acts and some new ones.”

more on the story here:

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/9637158/snoop-dogg-new-album-algorithm-def-jam-kids-album-tonight-show-jimmy-fallon

Also On 106.7 WTLC: