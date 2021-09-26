Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

What was he drinking, allegedly?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Jeffrey Jordan mugshot

Source: TMZ / TMZ

One of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s sons got way too lit at the bar, allegedly. Jeffrey Jordan was arrested after he reportedly assaulted hospital staff who were treating him after he injured himself in Arizona.

Be warned this story is loaded with all the struggle. Apparently, the GOAT’s 32-year-old son slipped and fell at a bar in Scottsdale, AZ, on Friday (Sept. 24) and he sustained an injury that required medical attention. That’s pretty much when ish started going left.

Reports TMZ:

Here’s the deal … Jeffrey was at Casa Amigos bar in Scottsdale when he “fell and hit his head,” according to police. They say Jordan then became combative with security who were attempting to escort him out of the bar to receive medical attention.

Scottsdale PD, who were in the area for an unrelated call, were summoned to assist. Cops interviewed bar staff, and eventually deemed the incident “medical in nature,” not criminal. An ambulance was called to transport JJ to a hospital.

After arriving at a local hospital, that’s when things allegedly took a turn.

Jeffrey is accused of assaulting hospital staff while being treated for the injury he sustained at the bar. A report for aggravated assault, a felony, was taken at the hospital.

As for Jeffrey’s side, our sources tell us he was confused and disoriented following the fall.

Jeffrey was eventually arrested on Saturday (Sept. 25) and charged with one count of aggravated assault of a healthcare professional. He’s already been released and had surely already received a tongue lashing from pops.

“Jeff Jordan” played college basketball for the University of Illinois and UCF, but his playing time was minimal.

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Charges In NYC Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Trial

 46 mins ago
01.01.70

Lizzo Gives Barbie A Run For Her Money In This Bubble Gum Pink latex Jumpsuit

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
2019 Black Music Honors - Arrivals

Singer Kelly Price Breaks Her Silence

 9 hours ago
09.23.41

Mo’Nique Is ‘Aging Like Fine Wine’ In Latest Instagram Pic

 19 hours ago
03.17.40

Ciara Shows Off Her ‘Wild Side’

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Twitter Thinks Will Smith Is In Relationship Hell After Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Wants To Learn How To Love

 1 day ago
01.01.70

What Happened To Kelly Price? From COVID-19 To Going Missing To Suspicions Of Domestic Violence, We Sort Out All The Reports

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Reportedly Missing In Georgia Following COVID-19 Battle

 3 days ago
11.20.39
Photos
Close