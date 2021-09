WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

We close out the month of September with a morning of open discussion about what is on the mind of the listener. From COVID to Crime to Politics to the worker shortage, everyone has something to say.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

Also On 106.7 WTLC: