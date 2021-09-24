Uncategorized
Be ready to pay more for your artificial Christmas tree this year

So…getting an artificial Christmas tree may be a headache this holiday season as supply chain disruptions interrupt shipping and cause prices to increase by 20 to 25 percent. According to a Wall Street Journal report, some retailers in the U.S. are raising their prices this much to keep up with shipping costs. Overall, the average price world-wide to ship a 40-foot shipping container has also more than quadrupled since last year – to just over $10,00

https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio/news/local/christmas-tree-prices-may-spike-this-year-and-heres-why

