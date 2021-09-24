Arts & Entertainment
The Fugees Rocked The Stage Together For The 1st Time In 15 Years [VIDEO]

Global Citizen Live

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Ooh, la la la! The Fugees are back together for the first time and 15 years and rocked the rooftop venue Pier 17 in New York for a crowd of 3,000 fans.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their legendary album ‘The Score’ original Fugees members Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras will reunite with a world tour in November through December across the United States, through London and Paris, and into Nigeria and Ghana.

The Fugees 1996 Grammy award-winning sophomore album, The Score’ included hits like Killing Me Softly, Ready or Not and No Woman No Cry.

Take a look at The Fugees reunited on stage for the first time in 15 years below.

 

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

