High Fashion Meets Luxury Tech With Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition

If you wanted to get your hands on Thom Browne Edition Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch without buying an entire kit Samsung is FINALLY giving you that opportunity.

Samsung and famed American fashion designer Thom Browne are linking up once again for a limited standalone edition of its new Galaxy Watch4 Classic. This limited innovative timepiece marks the first time Samsung will offer a solo watch outside of its previous and current limited edition collections.

The new Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition sets itself apart from other versions of Samsung’s latest smartwatch due to the fact it’s crafted with rare, premium rhodium plating, a first for the tech giant.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition also comes with three interchangeable straps featuring Thom Browne’s signature aesthetic in leather, rubber, and fabric. There are also five preloaded Thom Browne watch faces, allowing wearers to personalize their Galaxy Watch4 Classics to their liking.

Users can take customization even further thanks to customizable features that enable you to change backgrounds, hands, and indexes.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classis Thom Browne Edition officially drops on Samsung.com on September 29 and will retail for $799. So move fast because like anything Samsung x Thom Browne related it will surely sell out quickly.

Photo: Samsung / Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition

