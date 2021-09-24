Andrew Wiggins Won’t Get Vaccinated, Golden State Warriors Worried It Could Affect His Availability

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is still doing his research on the vaccine, apparently.
Warriors’ swingman Andrew Wiggins put his foot down about taking the COVID-19 vaccine making it clear he would not do so until he “forced too.” ESPN reports as the start of the 2021-22 NBA season nears, the Warriors are becoming worried because Wiggins’ stance has not changed.
A league source revealed to the sports network that Wiggins is still adamant about not getting vaccinated, confirming a report first shared by the San Francisco Chronicle report on Wednesday (Sep.22). As of August 20, San Francisco requires proof of vaccination for large indoor events like NBA games. Wiggins’ firm stance against vaccinations could put his availability into question for home games.
The Warriors declined to speak on the Wiggins vaccine hesitancy, citing player privacy protocols. The San Francisco Department of Public Health also said it would not comment directly on Wiggins’ situation unless he is granted a religious exemption by the NBA.
“We are actively addressing the matter of requests for religious exemption from vaccinations across many industries and will work with our business and entertainment community on next steps,” the Department of Public Health said in the statement to the Chronicle. “We will provide further clarification on this topic.”
The 26-year old professional hooper is one of the few big names in the NBA to say they would not take the COVID-19 vaccine publicly.
“To each his own, really. Whoever wants to get it, can get it; whoever doesn’t want to get it, don’t get it,” Wiggins said back in March. “Right now, I’m not getting it, but it’s no knock on anyone else that’s getting it. I make my own decisions. But right now, I decided not to get it.”
Like many notable professional athletes, Wiggins claimed he needed more information even though they all have access to some of the world’s best doctors and medical professionals.
“Yeah, I don’t really see myself getting it any time soon, unless I’m forced to somehow,” Wiggins also. “Other than that, I’m good.”
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Warriors put Wiggins in touch with an Oakland doctor to discuss the vaccine. He still didn’t change his stance, so much about “needing more information.”
We are intrigued to see how this plays out. Usually, when the money gets affected, players change their tone. Just ask Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie who got vaccinated after the NFL fined him $14,650 for not wearing a mask.
As expected, the reactions to Wiggins’ decision have been pouring in, with many people outright clowning on him on Twitter. Check out some of the best reactions in the gallery below:
Photo: Rich Schultz / Getty
