We’re undressing relationship and baby news this week. Eva & Lore’l discuss Gabrielle Union breaking her silence about Dwyane Wade having a baby while she was undergoing fertility treatments. Also, Jeannie Mai planned a baby with her husband Jeezy…but didn’t she say she didn’t want to be a mom? Find out what the ladies have to say.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to TheUndressingroomPod.com for more details.

It’s Fall wardrobe time!  Check out some of our favorite picks in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday. Also, click here and subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy's Episode 34 "First Comes Marriage, Then Comes The Baby"  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close