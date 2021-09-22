Teyana Taylor Announces Her Farewell Tour On Social Media [Details Inside]

Arts & Entertainment
Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta

Source: Brian Hall / Red Bull

Teyana Taylor announces her farewell tour, The Last Rose Petal, on social media today (September 22). Taylor shared her transition from music into other creative ventures like her production company earlier this year.

Taylor released her last and final project entitled, The Album, last year, which was met with disappointment from her fans who hoped she would continue with music. Instead, the singer, actress, and director had her heart set out on other outlets like becoming the Creative Director for the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. She also launched Aunties 360 production studio last January, especially designed for creatives.

Taylor’s farewell tour will touch 12 cities, and the singer left a postscript at the end of her Instagram caption saying, “P.S. if you don’t see ya city don’t be alarmed, more cities to come!!!”

Though it is a bit disheartening for fans to accept Teyana Taylor’s final goodbye to music, with concerts and festivals returning, it will be a great reward to see her back on stage. Taylor plans to hit the road beginning November 7th in San Francisco and the tour will end, for now, November 30th in Atlanta.

Stay tuned for more announcements from Teyana Taylor’s The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour. Check out the dates below.

