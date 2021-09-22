News
HomeNewsBusiness & Economy

Companies Aren’t Drug Testing Due To Labor Shortage

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Shot of a young doctor holding a syringe filled with liquid at work

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Companies Aren’t Drug Testing Due To Labor Shortage

 

A new survey done by staffing firm ManpowerGroup shows that out of more than 45,000 employers around 4,050 of them have admitted to eliminating drug testing to ‘attract and retain in-demand talent.’

Keep in mind that this data includes employers from 43 countries meaning employers around the world are trying to appeal to more applicants in the wake of a pandemic and a major labor shortage.”

“The global talent shortage shows no sign of slowing, with 69 percent of employers reporting difficulty filling roles,” the survey’s executive summary reads. “The employment outlook is optimistic, particularly for employers that are prepared to adapt to a new world of work and offer incentives to attract and retain the talent they need.”

Amazon made headlines earlier this year after announcing a change in its policy by removing marijuana from the company’s screening program.

What do you think about more companies doing away with drug tests?

 

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Companies Aren’t Drug Testing Due To Labor Shortage  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Dru Hill Is Calling Boyz II Men, Jagged Edge And More To Battle In Verzuz [VIDEO]

 11 hours ago
09.23.21

50 Cent Talks Directing Eminem for BMF, Weighs In On Nicki Minaj Swollen Testicles Struggle

 1 day ago
09.22.21

Kanye West Drops $57 Million On New Crib In Malibu

 2 days ago
09.22.21
10 items

Two-Step Twitter Gathers In Celebration For Earth, Wind & Fire Day #earthwindandfireday

 2 days ago
09.22.21
10 itemsDiana And Michael Jackson

Fans Speculate If Drake Is Bigger Than Michael Jackson After Latest Billboard Milestone

 2 days ago
09.22.21
10 items

10 Hilarious Comedy Moments Starring The Late Anthony “AJ” Johnson [Watch]

 2 days ago
09.22.21
6 items

Boss Vibes: DJ Khaled Hosts Immaculate Dinner Featuring Drake & Fat Joe As Guests [Photos & Video]

 2 days ago
09.22.21
10 items

Ready Or Not: Fugees Will Reunite For ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary Tour

 2 days ago
09.22.21

Wack 100 Claims To Have Part 2 of Kim Kardashian & Ray J’s Legendary Sex Tape

 3 days ago
09.21.21

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long On Passing Of Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson: ‘A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set’

 3 days ago
09.21.21
Photos
Close