Obituaries
HomeObituaries

‘Sex and the City’ Star Willie Garson Dead at 57

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 23, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty

 

Willie Garson, an actor, famous for his character role on “Sex and the City,” has died at age 57. 

Willie Garson’s son Nathen confirmed his father’s death and took to Instagram to inform the public of Willie Garson’s passing.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.”

Nathen’s post continued,  “Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

 

‘Sex and the City’ Star Willie Garson Dead at 57  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

50 Cent Talks Directing Eminem for BMF, Weighs In On Nicki Minaj Swollen Testicles Struggle

 10 hours ago
09.22.21

Kanye West Drops $57 Million On New Crib In Malibu

 15 hours ago
09.22.21
10 items

Two-Step Twitter Gathers In Celebration For Earth, Wind & Fire Day #earthwindandfireday

 18 hours ago
09.22.21
10 itemsDiana And Michael Jackson

Fans Speculate If Drake Is Bigger Than Michael Jackson After Latest Billboard Milestone

 19 hours ago
09.22.21
10 items

10 Hilarious Comedy Moments Starring The Late Anthony “AJ” Johnson [Watch]

 19 hours ago
09.22.21
6 items

Boss Vibes: DJ Khaled Hosts Immaculate Dinner Featuring Drake & Fat Joe As Guests [Photos & Video]

 20 hours ago
09.22.21
10 items

Ready Or Not: Fugees Will Reunite For ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary Tour

 1 day ago
09.22.21

Wack 100 Claims To Have Part 2 of Kim Kardashian & Ray J’s Legendary Sex Tape

 2 days ago
09.21.21

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long On Passing Of Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson: ‘A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set’

 2 days ago
09.21.21
10 items

History Made: Debbie Allen Accepts Emmy Governors Award, Supplies Us With A Great Meme Moment

 2 days ago
09.21.21
Photos
Close