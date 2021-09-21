Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

Netflix Is Testing Its “Free Service” In Kenya, Only Available On Android Smartphones

Netflix hopes by giving users a taste of its service, it can convince those users of the free tier to sign up for a paid subscription. 

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Netflix Testing Free Service With Kenyan Android Smartphone Users

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Netflix has launched its most ambitious plan yet in hopes of luring more customers.

As seen on Variety, movie streaming giant Netflix has begun offering a free tier of its service. The catch is it is only available to users in Kenya who own Android smartphones. The 100% free service will offer about one-fourth of the content available to those who subscribe to the service. Netflix hopes by giving users a taste of its service, it can convince those users of the free tier to sign up for a paid subscription.

“If you’ve never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven’t — this is a great way to experience our service,” Cathy Conk, director of product innovation at Netflix, announced in a blog post. “And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well.”

Users of the free tier of Netflix don’t have to worry about ads popping while watching any of the limited content provided on their Android devices. But, they won’t be allowed to download any of the content to watch offline or cast it to a connected television.

When signing up, Kenyans do not need to provide their payment information, only sharing their email address and proving their 18 and over to create a password to begin using the service. Even though the content is limited, Conk promised: “you can sit back and watch many of Netflix’s most popular series and films, as well as enjoy our personalized recommendations, parental controls, and profiles (including kids).”

Kenya is the first big test for Netflix’s new approach to getting new subscribers. The company has offered free trials and some of its Netflix originals for free in other markets. If this approach is successful, it would be a safe bet to assume that Netflix will also bring the idea to other markets.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

Netflix Is Testing Its “Free Service” In Kenya, Only Available On Android Smartphones  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

50 Cent Talks Directing Eminem for BMF, Weighs In On Nicki Minaj Swollen Testicles Struggle

 9 hours ago
09.22.21

Kanye West Drops $57 Million On New Crib In Malibu

 15 hours ago
09.22.21
10 items

Two-Step Twitter Gathers In Celebration For Earth, Wind & Fire Day #earthwindandfireday

 18 hours ago
09.22.21
10 itemsDiana And Michael Jackson

Fans Speculate If Drake Is Bigger Than Michael Jackson After Latest Billboard Milestone

 19 hours ago
09.22.21
10 items

10 Hilarious Comedy Moments Starring The Late Anthony “AJ” Johnson [Watch]

 19 hours ago
09.22.21
6 items

Boss Vibes: DJ Khaled Hosts Immaculate Dinner Featuring Drake & Fat Joe As Guests [Photos & Video]

 20 hours ago
09.22.21
10 items

Ready Or Not: Fugees Will Reunite For ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary Tour

 1 day ago
09.22.21

Wack 100 Claims To Have Part 2 of Kim Kardashian & Ray J’s Legendary Sex Tape

 2 days ago
09.21.21

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long On Passing Of Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson: ‘A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set’

 2 days ago
09.21.21
10 items

History Made: Debbie Allen Accepts Emmy Governors Award, Supplies Us With A Great Meme Moment

 2 days ago
09.21.21
Photos
Close