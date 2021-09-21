News
Tamika Mallory Slams Biden Administration For Border Patrol Whipping Haitian Migrants: ‘Y’all Are Responsible’

"The buck stops with them," Mallory said of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Tamika Mallory on Instagram Live on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. | Source: Instagram / Instagram.com/tamikadmallory

Tamika Mallory delivered a veritable sermon Tuesday morning responding to the devastating images of Border Patrol agents appearing to use whips from horseback in order to corral Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

MORE: Whips On Horseback: U.S. Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane Is Happening To Haitian Migrants Being Removed From Texas

Going live on her Instagram, the activist and organizer railed against the Biden administration and questioned the apparent hypocrisy of the Democratic Party’s leadership responding to the humanitarian crisis in Texas along the nation’s southern border. Mallory’s words came days after the Department of Homeland Security began expelling Haitian migrants from the border town of Del Rio, where an estimated 14,000 people had been gathering in anticipation of seeking legal asylum in the U.S.

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback uses the reins as a whip to try and stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021. | Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

During what was at times an emotional appeal for a stronger condemnation of the brutality at the border that evoked images of slavery, Mallory wondered why Democrats weren’t making a bigger deal out of it like she said they would if it happened on Donald Trump’s watch.

They would be having a press conference,” Mallory said of Democrats.

Noting how Biden was fresh off his first United Nations address as president on Tuesday morning, Mallory pointed out how he didn’t use the opportunity to address the most recent update to the U.S.’ ongoing immigration crisis.

“I didn’t hear anything about whips” Mallory said in response to watching Biden’s UN speech.

Mallory then turned her attention to Democratic leadership in Congress, specifically asking why House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had not publicized the issue more — something she suggested would have happened automatically had the atrocities to Haitian migrants happened on Trump’s watch.

“Have they have a press conference this morning?” Mallory asked rhetorically?

The answer is no. But Schumer did quietly express some of the same grievances that Mallory expressed, according to a single tweet from PBS correspondent Lisa Desjardins. Schumer reportedly called for the Department of Homeland Security to stop deporting the migrants from Texas and compared the “xenophobic” treatment to something from Trump’s administration.

Pelosi issued a brief three-sentence statement on Monday referencing “the inappropriate use of what appear to be whips by Border Patrol officers on horseback to intimidate migrants.”

But Mallory’s larger point remained relevant: why is there not more of an outcry from Congress and the White House?

“They are responsible,” Mallory said of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, using their names. “There’s nobody else.”

Mallory said that yes, the Department of Homeland Security bears the blame, as well — especially the main Border Patrol agent who was seen in a viral video cursing at a Haitian migrant using rhetoric associated with Trump’s position on “shithole countries” — but Biden and Harris are “the ones that have a responsibility to deal with this. It should have never happened under their watch.”

She said this is much bigger than just one group of Border Patrol agents.

“His boss needs to be fired, and their bosses,” Mallory said, “not the man with the whip.”

She doubled down on this point.

“So there’s no way to get around the fact that under this administration, they are responsible,” Mallory reiterated, “and the president and vice president need to be on TV today saying they take full responsibility.”

Harris, for her part, said Tuesday during a brief interview that she was “troubled” by the imagery she saw.

Mallory used the immigration crisis at the border to point out the unfulfilled campaign promises Biden made to the Black community when he was a candidate.

“My vote went to people who said they were gonna do something,” Mallory said. “They lied.”

Mallory added: “We want to see Black people protected. That’s it. This is not hard, it’s not difficult to understand.”

Speaking in no uncertain terms, Mallory said Biden and Harris are directly to blame.

“Y’all are responsible,” she said. “The buck stops with them.”

Mallory drew a contrast between Vice President Harris and Sen. Harris, the latter of whom Mallory said was outspoken on such issues.

If Harris was still a U.S. Senator, “she, along with the rest of them, would be at a press conference this morning,” Mallory said.

Toward the end, Mallory suggested that a boycott of sorts may be in order

“Boycotts are very necessary,” Mallory said.

“Protection of the border has a whole hell of a lot to do with corporate interests,” she added. “But they’re very much so connected. You’d be surprised who actually runs this country.”

Harrowing Photos Of Border Patrol With Whips On Horseback Hunting Haitian Migrants Evoke Images Of Slavery

Haiti Wants ‘Humanitarian Moratorium’ As U.S. Begins Sending 14,000 Migrants In Texas Back To Decimated Nation

HAITI-LES CAYES-EARTHQUAKE-DEATH TOLL

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

[caption id="attachment_4187182" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Haitians load a truck with medical gear flown in from the United States at Antoine Simon airport after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 19, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti. | Source: Richard Pierrin / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET, Aug. 19 Originally published on Aug. 15 Rebuilding efforts have officially begun in Haiti as rescues and recoveries continue following last weekend's massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean nation. Photos and video coming from Haiti underscore the extent of damage and pain as the Caribbean nation was already reeling from a series of natural and political disasters. The death toll leaped to more than 2,100 people and Axios reported that Haitians were growing angry over a lack of aid. On top of that, the number of injured people grew to more than 12,000 and tens of thousands of people were left without homes, which were destroyed in the earthquake on Saturday. https://twitter.com/patrickgaspard/status/1428091737625464839?s=20 One local judge questioned the Haitian government's role in the disaster following the earthquake during an interview with Reuters. "As a judge, I must not have a political opinion. But as a man, as a man concerned about the situation of my country, nothing is working," Pierre Cenel, a judge in Les Cayes, said. "They didn't do anything to prepare for this disaster." https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1427760398925697028?s=20 Haiti's Civil Protection Agency reported that nearly 2,000 people were killed from the earthquake and nearly 10,000 others were injured, according to NPR. https://twitter.com/JamesClayton5/status/1427829597031354375?s=20 But there is still hope as at least 16 people who were alive were pulled from the rubble of a United Nations building on Tuesday. By that same token, at least nine people who died were also pulled from that same rubble. Aside from rescue and recovery efforts, Haitian officials are also turning their attention to a growing homelessness problem because of the earthquake. https://twitter.com/Mvmnt4BlkLives/status/1427682936439115778?s=20 Serge Chéry, a South Department government official, told the Haitian Times that at least 30,000 tents were needed to house those who have lost their homes. Chéry also stressed the need for more machinery and equipment to help dig survivors from out of the rubble. Complicating matters was the heavy rains that began falling from Tropical Storm Grace. https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1426661422277214215?s=20 As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,400 people were reported dead and at least 6,900 others sustained injuries from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck two days earlier -- exponentially more than the early estimate of 304 people. That number is expected to continue growing as rescue and recovery operations persist. Haitians were already experiencing instability from both earthquakes in 2010 and 2018 as well as last month's assassination of Haiti's president. https://twitter.com/yntch0/status/1426571695238811654?s=20 The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, designated the earthquake to be a "Red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses" and predicted, "High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread." https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1426609621247184898?s=20 In an indication of what is likely coming in the future, USGS also noted that "Past red alerts have required a national or international response." https://twitter.com/NiharRa48923691/status/1426549132806610944?s=20 Wyclef Jean, one of Haiti’s most famous sons, was among the chorus of voices asking people to do their part and help his homeland recover from its most recent earthquake. https://twitter.com/CalvinWPLG/status/1426577141316075523?s=20 “Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef says in a video Instagram post as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.” https://twitter.com/PhillyD/status/1426637680473903107?s=20 Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening. “As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSkIrPulqHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link NewsOne has provided a list of Haitian charities and organizations accepting donations to help Haiti. https://twitter.com/CentreToussaint/status/1426567171690450946?s=20 It was not immediately clear what Saturday's earthquake means for the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. under temporary protective status (TPS) -- conditional asylum with an expiration date -- following the 2010 earthquake. That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas renewed their protections. https://twitter.com/westindimade/status/1426564394041872388?s=20 Mayorkas notably told Haitians to "not come to the United States” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. That standing order could change after Saturday's earthquake as more Haitians have been displaced. https://twitter.com/LaurentLamothe/status/1426543368138633217?s=20 In the meantime, there is an immediate need for all levels of assistance in Haiti, as underscored by the below explicit photos showing a calamitous aftermath that will likely take years to fully recover from. https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1426560165797670917?s=20

