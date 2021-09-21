Arts & Entertainment
“Dear White People Vol. 4” Exclusive: Watch Troy And Joelle “Gettin’ It” In Sneak Peek From Final Season

You should be gettin’ it… while the gettin’ is good.

Dear White People Vol. 4 episodic still featuring Brandon Bell and Ashley Blaine Featherson

Source: Lara Solanki / Netflix

So said a wise man named Too Short! We’re excited to share Short Dawg’s classic, reimagined by “Dear White People” stars in an exclusive clip premiering here on Global Grind.

Brandon Bell and Ashley Blaine Featherson flex their triple threat skills in a scene from the final season of “Dear White People.” The actors play Troy and Joelle on the popular Netflix series, which premieres on September 22nd. The fourth and final season was revealed to be a musical endeavor in a teaser last month. Check out the clip below:

When we heard it was going to be a musical season, this definitely isn’t what we imagined, and we couldn’t be more pleased!

Here’s a synopsis of the upcoming final season of “Dear White People”:

Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, Dear White People Vol. 4 finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and 90s-inspired musical event, Dear White People Vol. 4 is a can’t-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.

From acclaimed creator Justin Simien, Dear White People stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson. Simien and executive producer Jaclyn Moore serve as co-showrunners of Dear White People Vol. 4

The new season is just a few hours away — it premieres at midnight PST!

“Dear White People Vol. 4” Exclusive: Watch Troy And Joelle “Gettin’ It” In Sneak Peek From Final Season  was originally published on globalgrind.com

